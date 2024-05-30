wrestling / News

AEW International Title Match Set For Next Week’s Collision

May 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 6-1-24 Image Credit: AEW

Will Ospreay will defend the AEW International Championship on this weekend’s episode of Collision. AEW announced on Dynamite that Ospreay will face Kyle O’Reilly on Saturday’s show with the International Title on the line.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show, which airs on TNT.

