AEW International Title Match Set For MLP Forged In Excellence

Konosuke Takeshita will defend the AEW International Championship against Josh Alexander at MLP Forged In Excellence. Maple Leaf Pro announced that Takeshita will battle Alexander with the title on the line at night two of the event on October 20th.

Takeshita won the championship at AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, defeating Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. Takeshita was set to face Alexander already at the show, but this is confirmation that the title will be on the line.

The updated lineup for the October 19th and 20th show is:

Night One

* PWA Champion’s Grail: Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something

* Tables Match: Raj Dhesi vs. Bully Ray

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mike Bailey

* QT Marshall vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* Laynie Luck vs. Kylie Rae vs. Taylor Rising vs. Aurora Teves

* Josh Alexander, Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee, Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita

Night Two

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Gisele Shaw

* Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo