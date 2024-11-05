AEW International Title Match Set For NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Konosuke Takeshita will defend the AEW International Championship at NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed. NJPW announced the full card on Monday for Friday’s show, which takes place in Lowell, Massachusetts. The show will feature Takeshita defending his title against TJP.

You can see the full lineup below for the event:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Kosei Fujita

* AEW International Championship Match: Konosuke Takeshita vs. TJP

* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Hazuki vs. Koguma vs. Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Two Out of Three Falls Falls: West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Dirty Work

* Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Shota Umino

* Ryohei Oiwa vs. KENTA

* Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji vs. Undisputed Kingdom

* Lio Rush vs. Mustafa Ali

* David Finlay vs. Kevin Knight