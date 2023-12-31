wrestling / News
AEW International Title Match Added To Wednesday’s Dynamite
December 30, 2023 | Posted by
During tonight’s Worlds End PPV, an International title match was added to Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dante Martin discussed his team’s win over Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice on Rampage last night. He said he got the pin and this caused Cassidy to interrupt. Martin requested a title match and it was granted for Wednesday. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin
* Mariah May vs. TBD
