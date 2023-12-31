AEW International Title Match Added To Wednesday’s Dynamite

During tonight’s Worlds End PPV, an International title match was added to Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dante Martin discussed his team’s win over Orange Cassidy & Roppongi Vice on Rampage last night. He said he got the pin and this caused Cassidy to interrupt. Martin requested a title match and it was granted for Wednesday. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Dante Martin

* Mariah May vs. TBD