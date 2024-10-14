AEW International Title To Be Defended At This Weekend’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Show

PWInsider.com reports AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita will be making his first announced championship defense this Sunday against Josh Alexander as part of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s premiere events this weekend in Windsor, Ontario, at St. Clair College next weekend.

The events will be streaming live on TrillerTV, priced at $19.99 each or $29.99 for the pair with Mauro Ranallo and Don Callus calling the action. Here are the cards:

Saturday 10/19

*Speedball Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita

*Rohan Raja vs. Jake Something to crown the first PWA Champion’s Grail Champion.

*Gisele Shaw vs Miyu Yamashita – If Yamashita wins, she is added to ROH Women’s Championship on Night Two.

*Tables Match: Raj Dhesi aka the former Jinder Mahal vs. Bully Ray.

*QT Marshall (with Harley Cameron) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar.

*Laynie Luck vs. Taylor Rising vs. Kylie Rae vs. Aurora Teves.

*Josh Alexander & Stu Grayson & El Phantasmo vs. Trevor Lee & Rocky Romero & Alex Zayne.

Sunday 10/20

*ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Gisele Shaw

*AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita vs. Josh Alexander.