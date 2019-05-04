wrestling / News

AEW Invades Southern Honor Wrestling, Kenny Omega & Chris Jericho Brawl

May 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
All Elite Wrestling Chris Jericho Kenny Omega

– All Elite Wrestling made their presence known at Southern Honor Wrestling’s show on Friday night, featuring a Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho brawl and more. Cody made his last scheduled appearance on the independents at the show and announced that Dustin Thomas would be part of the Over Budget Battle Royal at AEW Double or Nothing, then lost to Sunny Daze’s mother in a squash match.

Later on in the show, Chris Jericho came out and attacked those in the ring, only to have Kenny Omega come down. The two brawled to hype their match at Double or Nothing.

Highlights from both appearances are below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Elite Wrestling, Chris Jericho, Cody, Kenny Omega, Southern Honor Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading