AEW Is Coming To California In June, Detroit Debut Also Announced
During the latest episode of Being the Elite, the Young Bucks announced that AEW will be coming to California this summer with a live episode of Rampage. The event happens at the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA on June 3. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11.
Meanwhile, AEW also announced that the company will make its Detroit debut on June 29 at the Little Caesars Arena. This will be a Dynamite and Rampage taping. Tickets also go on sale March 11.
🚨DETROIT ROCK CITY the wait is OVER 🚨
Be there for history as #AEW makes its Detroit, MI debut WEDNESDAY June 29th at @LCArena_Detroit for #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage!
Tickets (starting at $29+fees) go on sale NEXT Friday Mar. 11th at 10am ET 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/San8c6G9kl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 28, 2022
