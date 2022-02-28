AEW Is Coming To California In June, Detroit Debut Also Announced

During the latest episode of Being the Elite, the Young Bucks announced that AEW will be coming to California this summer with a live episode of Rampage. The event happens at the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA on June 3. Tickets go on sale on Friday, March 11.

Meanwhile, AEW also announced that the company will make its Detroit debut on June 29 at the Little Caesars Arena. This will be a Dynamite and Rampage taping. Tickets also go on sale March 11.