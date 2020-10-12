AEW Is Reportedly Interested In MLW Wrestler Mance Warner

Bodyslam.net reports that AEW is interested in Mance Warner, who is currently working for MLW. Warner has been backstage at AEW events in the past, include an episode of Dynamite in Cleveland, OH and AEW Revolution in Chicago, IL. They were interested in acquiring him then, but his contract with MLW reportedly prevented it.

AEW is described as having “100 interest” in Warner, but his contract with MLW is said to be a “sticky situation.”

Warner said in an interview earlier this year that he didn’t know if his MLW contract would allow him to work for the company, like wrestlers such as MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. have been able to do.

His current status with MLW is unknown, but the company is set to tape for their revival this month so there will likely be an answer on that soon.