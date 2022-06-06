AEW Issues Edict To Warner Bros. Discovery To Remove MJF From Ads

AEW is going all in with the MJF storyline, as they have removed him from opening videos and their AEW Shop, unfollowed him on social media and more. This came after a controversial Double or Nothing weekend when he no-showed the Fanfest. He would then appear on Dynamite and cut a scathing promo against AEW before getting his mic shut off and the segment ending.

PWInsider reports that a source at Warner Bros. Discovery revealed AEW issued an edict to remove MF from all promotional spots and commercials for AEW. He is now being edited out of any TBS and TNT spots he appears in, with different AEW footage being added instead. It’s possible the older spots may still air as they transition into using the newer ones.