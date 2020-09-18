AEW News: Ivelisse Loses Home in Fire, Dustin Rhodes’ Wrestling School Opens

– Ivelisse has had a rough month, noting that she recently lost her home in a fire. The AEW roster member posted to Twitter yesterday to reveal the news, noting that in a brighter point she is starting to see things turn around for her:

“My personal lifes been a whirlwind this past month, going thru losing a home due to a fire is no joke, not to mention other personal things combined w/pandemic. Ive fought hard to stay mentally above, starting to see a bit of a silver lining now with it finally turning around”

– Dustin Rhodes has announced the opening of his wrestling academy:

“The wait is over. Rhodes Wrestling Academy is LIVE!!! Click the link and sign up and submit your applications today!! First camp is in January! Welcome to http://rhodeswrestlingacademy.com. WATCH THE VIDEO

••LIVE••”