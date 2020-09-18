wrestling / News
AEW News: Ivelisse Loses Home in Fire, Dustin Rhodes’ Wrestling School Opens
– Ivelisse has had a rough month, noting that she recently lost her home in a fire. The AEW roster member posted to Twitter yesterday to reveal the news, noting that in a brighter point she is starting to see things turn around for her:
“My personal lifes been a whirlwind this past month, going thru losing a home due to a fire is no joke, not to mention other personal things combined w/pandemic. Ive fought hard to stay mentally above, starting to see a bit of a silver lining now with it finally turning around”
My personal lifes been a whirlwind this past month, going thru losing a home due to a fire is no joke, not to mention other personal things combined w/pandemic. Ive fought hard to stay mentally above, starting to see a bit of a silver lining now with it finally turning around 🙏
— Ivelisse👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) September 17, 2020
– Dustin Rhodes has announced the opening of his wrestling academy:
“The wait is over. Rhodes Wrestling Academy is LIVE!!! Click the link and sign up and submit your applications today!! First camp is in January! Welcome to http://rhodeswrestlingacademy.com. WATCH THE VIDEO
••LIVE••”
The wait is over. Rhodes Wrestling Academy is LIVE!!! Click the link and sign up and submit your applications today!! First camp is in January! Welcome to https://t.co/0QG6h3U9qo. WATCH THE VIDEO
••LIVE••https://t.co/sEOwQNj7Al
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) September 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Thunder Rosa On The State Of AEW’s Women’s Division, Her Picks For Underrated Women’s Wrestlers Working With The Company
- Chris Jericho On Differences Between Working For Tony Khan And Vince McMahon, Khan’s Leadership Style In AEW
- Tessa Blanchard’s Image Seemingly Used in WWE 2K Battlegrounds, Photographer Comments
- NWA Women’s Title Match Reportedly Broke Down at AEW Dynamite, Reaction Backstage