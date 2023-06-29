AEW News: Jack Perry Explains Heel Turn on Dynamite, Dark Match Before Show

– Jack Perry appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite to explain his turn on HOOK from Forbidden Door. Wednesday’s show saw Perry appear in a segment where he talked about why he attacked HOOK after his loss to SANADA at the PPV.

Perry noted that he never wanted to team with HOOK, calling him an entitled fraud, and that he’s still young, making money, and banging the hottest chick in AEW. He then said that he’s planning on winning the FTW Title from HOOK, who appeared and chased Perry to the back. Perry managed to get into the back of a car where he sped away.

Missed this time…But, it's only a matter of time until HOOK gets his hands on Jack Perry. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@boy_myth_legend | @730hook pic.twitter.com/LPWRhbTdbB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2023

– PWInsider reports that Ethan Page pinned Preston Vance in a dark match before Dynamite went on the air.