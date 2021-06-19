AEW News: Jake Hager Victorious in Cage Fight on Dynamite, Brock Anderson Wins Debut

– Jake Hager kept his MMA (and “MMA”) record undefeated on AEW Dynamite, defeating Wardlow on this week’s show. Hager started off tonight’s show with his Cage Fight against Wardlow, and submitted his opponent in the second round.

You can see clips and pics from the fight below, which saw Shawn Spears attack Hager after the match as he and Wardlow were close to a mutal show of respect. Chris Jericho came in to even the odds, after whith MJF came in and eventually hit Dean Malenko when he tried to break it up. Sammy Guevara finally came down and cleared the cage of The Pinnacle:

Those are some quick hands by @RealJakeHager #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/e5rz3zHf0X — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 19, 2021

– Brock Anderson, the son of Arn Anderson, got a pinfall in his first AEW match. Brock teamed with Cody Rhodes against QT Marshall and Aaron Solow, and Anderson got the pinfall on Solow:

THIS DYNAMIC DUO IS ON 🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mbSNZLWejC — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 19, 2021