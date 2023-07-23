wrestling / News

AEW News: Jake Roberts on Hey! (EW), AEW Partners With Best Buddies

July 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jake Roberts Image Credit: AEW

– Jake Roberts is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the video below for this week’s episode of the RJ City-hosted show:

– Ethan Page announced on Saturday night that AEW was partnering with Best Buddies, a nonprofit devoted to helping people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Page posted to Twitter on SUnday to promote the partnership, writing:

“So very happy & proud to announce @AEW ‘s partnership with @bestbuddies x @aewtogether last night in Newark, NJ

As well as announcing myself as one of #AEW ‘s official Global Ambassadors for this partnership with #BestBuddies”

