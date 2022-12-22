wrestling / News

AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson

December 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jamie Hayter Hikaru Shida Image Credit: AEW

– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:

– MJF is none too happy that Bryan Danielson got involved in his business on last week’s show. A video was aired from last week of MJF backstage after Danielson came out to confront him. MJF called a “gutless coward” for trying to attack him from behind. MJF says Danielson was a nobody and a worthless scumbag, saying everyone wants to eat off his plate, but that Danielson will eat less than he desires and more than he deserves:

