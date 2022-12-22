AEW News: Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title On Dynamite, MJF Responds To Bryan Danielson

– Jamie Hayter is still the AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Hayter defeated Hikaru Shida in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match, Hayter, Britt Baker, and Rebel attacked Shida, which led to Toni Storm and then Saraya coming down to make the save:

Chaos erupts after the bell, as Dr. @realbrittbaker attacks @shidahikaru, while #ToniStorm and @Saraya come out to deal with the D.M.D! What a night of action it's been here at the #AEWDynamite: #HolidayBash on TBS! pic.twitter.com/lnOqZzcNIk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2022

– MJF is none too happy that Bryan Danielson got involved in his business on last week’s show. A video was aired from last week of MJF backstage after Danielson came out to confront him. MJF called a “gutless coward” for trying to attack him from behind. MJF says Danielson was a nobody and a worthless scumbag, saying everyone wants to eat off his plate, but that Danielson will eat less than he desires and more than he deserves: