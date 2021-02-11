wrestling / News

AEW News: Japanese Bracket Matches For Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Streaming Monday, Thunder Rosa Advances on Dynamite

February 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Women's Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW will stream the first round matches on the Japanese side of the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament on Monday. The company announced tonight that the matches on the Japanese side of the bracket will kick off with a streamed special on Monday, starting with round one next week, on the AEW YouTube channel:

– In related news, tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Thunder Rosa advance on the US side as she defeated Leyla Hirsch in a first-round match. Next week will see Serena Deeb face Riho in a first-round match.

