AEW News: Japanese Bracket Matches For Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Streaming Monday, Thunder Rosa Advances on Dynamite

AEW will stream the first round matches on the Japanese side of the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament on Monday. The company announced tonight that the matches on the Japanese side of the bracket will kick off with a streamed special on Monday, starting with round one next week, on the AEW YouTube channel:

Here is your official round one match bracket in the AEW Women's World Championship Tournament.

Watch the first round Japan bracket this Monday at 7/6c via our Official YouTube Channel

– In related news, tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Thunder Rosa advance on the US side as she defeated Leyla Hirsch in a first-round match. Next week will see Serena Deeb face Riho in a first-round match.