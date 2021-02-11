wrestling / News
AEW News: Japanese Bracket Matches For Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament Streaming Monday, Thunder Rosa Advances on Dynamite
AEW will stream the first round matches on the Japanese side of the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament on Monday. The company announced tonight that the matches on the Japanese side of the bracket will kick off with a streamed special on Monday, starting with round one next week, on the AEW YouTube channel:
Here is your official round one match bracket in the AEW Women's World Championship Tournament.
Watch the first round Japan bracket this Monday at 7/6c via our Official YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/ORePd797wl pic.twitter.com/MJUukHNqY6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021
– In related news, tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw Thunder Rosa advance on the US side as she defeated Leyla Hirsch in a first-round match. Next week will see Serena Deeb face Riho in a first-round match.
.@riho_gtmv has her first #AEW match in 11 months next week on #AEWDynamite against the current @NWA Women's World Champion @SerenaDeeb.
TICKETS are on-sale NOW via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and start at $20 pic.twitter.com/qAEQLFSpPc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Praises Talents of Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Recalls Extreme Rules Tag Match
- Tama Tonga on KENTA Teaming With Kenny Omega in AEW, Calls Omega a ‘Spotlight Whore’
- Bully Ray Praises Toughness and Work Ethic of Lana, Says She Does Things ‘The Right Way’
- Britt Baker Wants AEW Women’s Division To Get More TV Time