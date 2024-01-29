wrestling / News

AEW News: Jeff Hardy Concert Set For WrestleCon, This Week’s Being the Dark Order

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy AEW Image Credit: AEW

– Jeff Hardy will play a live concert at WrestleCon over WrestleMania 40 weekend. WrestleCon announced that Hardy will perform following the 2024 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, as you can see below:

– This week’s episode of Being the Dark Order, titled “Puppies!,” is online:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Being The Dark Order, Jeff Hardy, WrestleCon, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading