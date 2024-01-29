wrestling / News
AEW News: Jeff Hardy Concert Set For WrestleCon, This Week’s Being the Dark Order
– Jeff Hardy will play a live concert at WrestleCon over WrestleMania 40 weekend. WrestleCon announced that Hardy will perform following the 2024 Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, as you can see below:
After the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow, @JEFFHARDYBRAND will continue the party. pic.twitter.com/Hfr6B3Gnk7
— WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) January 29, 2024
– This week’s episode of Being the Dark Order, titled “Puppies!,” is online:
