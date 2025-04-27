wrestling / News
AEW News: Jeff Jarrett Returns On Collision, Paragon Get New Entrance Song
– Jeff Jarrett made his return to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Collision. Saturday’s show saw Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh all appear with Karen Jarrett, complaining to Sonjay Dutt about not having more opportunities. This was Jarrett’s first AEW TV appearance since late January.
Are they leaving Sonjay Dutt high and dry?!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT & MAX@RealJeffJarrett | @TheLethalJay | @hellosatnam | @sonjaydutterson | @karenjarrett pic.twitter.com/RgLBnO9uYI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2025
– Last night’s show also saw The Paragon’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly come out to Killswitch Engage’s “The End of Heartache” for their match against FTR . The song was previously used by Strong in his early days at AEW as well as his pre-WWE days.
PARAGON #AEWCollision #AEW pic.twitter.com/yD2cJtW2pI
— TalonWulf • タロン • ウルフ (@TalonWulfIII) April 27, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Detail On How Brodie Lee Jr Was Booked For Joey Janela’s Spring Break
- Details On Reactions in WWE To Karrion Kross’ WrestleMania After-Show Comments
- Details on WWE Talent Reactions To The Rock’s Pat McAfee Interview and Comment to Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca
- WWE Sources Reportedly Deny The Rock’s Claim About Cody Rhodes’ Creative Future