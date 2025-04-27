AEW News: Jeff Jarrett Returns On Collision, Paragon Get New Entrance Song

– Jeff Jarrett made his return to AEW TV on last night’s episode of Collision. Saturday’s show saw Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh all appear with Karen Jarrett, complaining to Sonjay Dutt about not having more opportunities. This was Jarrett’s first AEW TV appearance since late January.

– Last night’s show also saw The Paragon’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly come out to Killswitch Engage’s “The End of Heartache” for their match against FTR . The song was previously used by Strong in his early days at AEW as well as his pre-WWE days.