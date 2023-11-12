wrestling / News
AEW News: Jerry Lynn Appears On Hey! (EW), Dalton Castle Comments on Collision Loss
November 12, 2023 | Posted by
– Jerry Lynn is the latest guest on RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can see the new episode of the AEW digital series below:
– AEW posted the following video of Dalton Castle being interviewed backstage after losing to Nick Wayne on AEW Collision:
EXCLUSIVE: @LexyNair catches up with a very frustrated @theDALTONcastle following his match against @thenickwayne.
Watch Saturday Night #AEWCollision on TNT! pic.twitter.com/fszlPErc6C
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2023
