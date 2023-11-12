wrestling / News

AEW News: Jerry Lynn Appears On Hey! (EW), Dalton Castle Comments on Collision Loss

November 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Tony Khan Jerry Lynn AEW Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/AEW

– Jerry Lynn is the latest guest on RJ City’s Hey! (EW). You can see the new episode of the AEW digital series below:

– AEW posted the following video of Dalton Castle being interviewed backstage after losing to Nick Wayne on AEW Collision:

