AEW News: Jim Ross Attends UFC on ESPN 9, Christopher Daniels Hypes SCU’s Casino Ladder Match Participants

– Jim Ross appears to have been in attendance at this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 9, rocking a UFC-branded face mask. Ross posted to Twitter with a pic of himself at the show. (And yes, a lot of people have told him that his mask was upside down.) Our full report from the show is here.

– Christopher Daniels posted to Twitter to name both of his SCU partners, Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian, as his “pick” to win the Casino Ladder Match at next weekend’s AEW Double or Nothing: