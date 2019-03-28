wrestling / News
Jim Ross Says He’s Likely Signing With AEW in a Few Days
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Jim Ross told ESPN that he was talking to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). It appears those talks have advanced by a significant degree. During the latest edition of his podcast (via PWInsider), the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he is likely a “few days” away from signing a contract with AEW.
Jim Ross said he believes there are a number of places he could assist the company, including being an announcer and working behind the scenes.
Meanwhile, AEW is set to make its promotional debut on May 25 with Double or Nothing. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
