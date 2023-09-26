AEW, Joe Hand Promotions Teaming For AEW WrestleDream’s Out of Home Locations

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions are again teaming up, with AEW WrestleDream set to air in out-of-home locations. AEW announced on Monday that the October 1st PPV will be available in select out-of-home establishments in North America, as you can see below:

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will bring AEW’s highly-anticipated “AEW: WrestleDream” pay-per-view event to select out-of-home establishments across North America this Sunday, October 1 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The inaugural “AEW: WrestleDream” event will honor New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s (NJPW) founder, Antonio Inoki, on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

To locate a participating establishment, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.

The card for “AEW: WrestleDream” includes the following exciting match-ups:

• AEW World Tag Team Title Match: FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis)

• AEW TNT Championship (Two Out of Three Falls): Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin • AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart

• ROH World Tag Team Championship: Better Than You Bay Bay (Adam Cole & MJF) (c) vs. The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch)

• ROH World Championship and NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

• Dream Match: Bryan Danielson vs Zach Sabre Jr.

• Swerve Strickland vs Hangman Adam Page

• Chris Jericho and The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) vs. Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay)

• The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy and HOOK

*Card subject to change

“Through our collaboration with AEW to deliver these historic events for fans to enjoy in social settings, we are committed to keeping the wrestling community connected throughout the year. We aim to foster a collective love for the sport, forging enduring memories that will last a lifetime,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

AEW consistently orchestrates thrilling gatherings that unite fans in communal atmospheres. Enthusiasts can anticipate witnessing this event at handpicked Dave & Buster’s and Tom’s Watch Bar venues. “AEW: WrestleDream” will also illuminate screens in numerous esteemed movie theaters across the United States.