AEW & Joe Hand Promotions Teaming For All In, All Out Out-of-Home Viewing Locations
AEW and Joe Hand Promotions are joining forces again to bring both AEW All In and AEW All Out to select out-of-home locations. AEW announced on Wednesday that the PPVs will be available in select out-of-home establishments in North America, as you can see below:
All Elite Wrestling and Joe Hand Promotions Bring “AEW All In: London” and “AEW All Out” PPV Events to Select Bar and Restaurants
AEW and Joe Hand Promotions will again bring All Elite Wrestling’s “AEW All In: London” and “AEW All Out” pay-per-view events to select bars and restaurants across North America.
Emanating live from Wembley Stadium, “AEW All In: London” takes place this Sunday, August 25 at 11:30am ET. “AEW All Out” takes place Saturday, September 7 at 8:00pm ET, live from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
To locate a participating establishment showing these events, fans in North America can check the Joe Hand Promotions website HERE.
The card for “AEW: All In” on Sunday, August 25, includes the following matchups:
● AEW World Championship: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
● AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
● AEW American Championship: MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
● AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Britt Baker
● AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match: Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
● AEW World Tag-Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed
● AEW Trios Championship “London Ladder Match”: The Patriarchy (c) vs. House of Black vs. The Bang Bang Gang vs. Mystery Team TBA
● FTW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. HOOK
● Casino Gauntlet: Orange Cassidy, More Competitors TBA
● Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway (Zero Hour)
*Card subject to change
The card for “AEW: All Out” on Sunday, September 7 is still in development. Fans should stay tuned to AEW’s programming to view the latest updates on the card.
“We are excited to work alongside AEW to offer fans another top-notch viewing option for the ‘AEW All In: London’ and ‘AEW All Out’ pay-per-views,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions. “Watch parties bring together passionate supporters to celebrate the action and camaraderie. Fans can catch the event at select Dave & Buster’s, select Tom’s Watch Bar locations and other establishments for an unforgettable experience.”
If you are an establishment interested in showing “AEW All In: London” or “AEW All Out,” please contact Joe Hand Promotions HERE.
