AEW News: Jon Moxley Confronts Hangman Page On Dynamite, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Victorious in Main Event

– Jon Moxley is done waiting for his chance to face Hangman Page, cutting a promo on his challenger for the AEW World Title during tonight’s Dynamite. The two are set to face off in two weeks for Moxley’s AEW World Championship and following Page’s win over RUSH, Moxley hit the ring and said he’s been waiting to face Page for three years and will be throwing his respect for Page out the window once they meet in the ring:

– Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara got a win over Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson in the main event of the show after Jericho hit Garcia with the ROH World Championship, allowing Guevara to get the pin: