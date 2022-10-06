wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley Confronts Hangman Page On Dynamite, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara Victorious in Main Event
– Jon Moxley is done waiting for his chance to face Hangman Page, cutting a promo on his challenger for the AEW World Title during tonight’s Dynamite. The two are set to face off in two weeks for Moxley’s AEW World Championship and following Page’s win over RUSH, Moxley hit the ring and said he’s been waiting to face Page for three years and will be throwing his respect for Page out the window once they meet in the ring:
#Hangman @theadampage lands the Buckshot Lariat to get the victory here at #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/O747Y8qJ68
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022
.@JonMoxley has been waiting for this moment for three years! It’s #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/5LrT2mmbA9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022
– Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara got a win over Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson in the main event of the show after Jericho hit Garcia with the ROH World Championship, allowing Guevara to get the pin:
#ROH World Champion @IAmJericho and @sammyguevara get the victory here at #AEWDynamite's 3-Year Anniversary Show! What a night of action it's been here on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/EL5aJ3ky1V
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On How Far AEW Has Come In The Past Three Years, Says Relationship With MJF Is ‘Very Professional’
- Dave Meltzer Thinks Warner Bros. Discovery Is Holding Up A New ROH TV Show
- Ricky Starks Wants His AEW Co-Workers To Shut Up, Deletes Tweet
- Carmella Says Explicit Video Circulating Online Was Altered, Woman In It Isn’t Her