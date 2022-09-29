wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Defeats Juice Robinson On Dynamite, Luigi Primo Decked By Daniel Garcia

September 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

– Jon Moxley picked up a win over Juice Robins in the AEW World Title Eliminator match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley picked up the submission win in the match, which would have earned Robinson a title shot with a win:

– Luigi Primo made another appearance on tonight’s show, appearing in the ring as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society’s celebration of Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win. Daniel Garcia snapped after Jericho presented him with a bucket hat and decked Primo, then told Jericho this wasn’t what he wanted to be doing as a wrestler. Bryan Danielson came out and a match was set up with Danielson and Garcia facing Jericho and Sammy Guevara on next week’s show.

