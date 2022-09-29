wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley Defeats Juice Robinson On Dynamite, Luigi Primo Decked By Daniel Garcia
– Jon Moxley picked up a win over Juice Robins in the AEW World Title Eliminator match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley picked up the submission win in the match, which would have earned Robinson a title shot with a win:
What a finish for #AEW World Champion @JonMoxley here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TJQBUqkZw1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022
– Luigi Primo made another appearance on tonight’s show, appearing in the ring as part of the Jericho Appreciation Society’s celebration of Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win. Daniel Garcia snapped after Jericho presented him with a bucket hat and decked Primo, then told Jericho this wasn’t what he wanted to be doing as a wrestler. Bryan Danielson came out and a match was set up with Danielson and Garcia facing Jericho and Sammy Guevara on next week’s show.
The 'most honorable' man in #AEW, and the most viewed #ROH World Champion, @IAmJericho, welcomes the #AEW Galaxy to the era of Ring of Jericho! Tune in to #AEW Dynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/EiOwjmUDgu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022
Quick moment of silence for @BestPizzaChef between matches on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/th0cKNOVO0
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 29, 2022
Don't get it wrong, #ROH Pure Champion @GarciaWrestling is here to ENTERTAIN! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/TwKUYmPcqT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Says Not All of the Ending of WWE Clash at the Castle Was Meant to Air on TV
- Konnan Says The Elite Are ‘Beyond Professional’, Says He Never Had Issues With Them
- Jim Ross Recalls Steve Austin’s Neck Injury At WWE SummerSlam 1997, Austin’s Reaction After The Match
- Mick Foley on Why CM Punk’s Comments Following AEW All Out Were ‘Disastrous’ for Tony Khan