AEW News: Jon Moxley Retains Interim World Title On Dynamite, Gunn Club Turns On the Acclaimed

– Jon Moxley had a real fight on his hands on AEW Dynamite, but he was able to retain his interim AEW World Title against Brody King. Moxley battled King on tonight’s show after King won the shot on last week’s AEW Rampage, making him pass out to a bulldog choke:

– The Gunn Club — Billy Gunn included — turned fully on The Acclaimed on tonight’s episode. After the Gunn Club and the Acclaimed defeated Fuego Del Sol, Bear Country, and Leon Ruff, the two teams argued in the ring and the Gunn Club attacked. Billy Gunn ran down and pulled his sons off, then attacked the Acclaimed: