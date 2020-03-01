wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Was Seeing Triple, Plan for Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall, Jeff Cobb Status

PWInsider reports that Jon Moxley said in the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum that he was seeing triple after hitting the ringpost and being busted open during the show’s main event.

PWInsider also reports that AEW will be using Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall as a regular tag team (The Natural Nightmares) going forward, with Brandi Rhodes as their manager.

PWInsider also reports that Jeff Cobb has not signed with AEW as of now.

