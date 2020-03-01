wrestling / News
AEW News: Jon Moxley Was Seeing Triple, Plan for Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall, Jeff Cobb Status
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Jon Moxley said in the AEW Revolution post-show media scrum that he was seeing triple after hitting the ringpost and being busted open during the show’s main event.
– PWInsider also reports that AEW will be using Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall as a regular tag team (The Natural Nightmares) going forward, with Brandi Rhodes as their manager.
– PWInsider also reports that Jeff Cobb has not signed with AEW as of now.
