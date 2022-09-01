wrestling / News

AEW News: Jon Moxley Cuts Promos On CM Punk Ahead of All Out, Wheeler Yuta Picks Up Four-Way Match Win

September 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Jon Moxley had some verbal fire for his AEW All Out opponent in CM Punk on this week’s episode of Dynamite. Moxley appeared to open the show with a promo in which he said he had no sympathy for Punk after their match on last week’s show.

Later in the show after Punk signed an open contract to face Moxley at All Out, Moxley cut another promo in which he vowed to commit violence on Punk this Sunday:

– Wheeler Yuta defeated RUSH, Rey Fenix, and Dante Martin in a four-way match on tonight’s show ahead of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out:

