AEW News: Jon Moxley Responds to Bryan Danielson’s Offer, Adam Cole Confronts Hangman Page

– Jon Moxley gave Bryan Danielson a response to his offer to team up on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Danielson beat Lee Moriarty and then call for a response from Moxley. The former AEW World Champion came out and said that he wasn’t saying yes, but wouldn’t say no either and won’t stand with someone until he bleeds with them:

"I don't stand side by side with nobody until I bleed with them first"@JonMoxley gives @BryanDanielson an answer! 🩸🩸🩸#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/r4m2oVQDiM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2022

– Adam Cole came face to face with Hangman Page on tonight’s show, which you can see a clip of below. Cole shook Page’s hand and said he looked forward to facing Page for the AEW World Championship. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish attacked Page afterward with Cole joining in until the Dark Order made the save: