AEW News: New Merchandise, Best Friends Q&A, Scorpio Sky Interview
November 5, 2019 | Posted by
– John Silver and Alex Reynolds have been added to the roster page on AEW’s website.
– The Best Friends will be doing a live Instagram Q&A tomorrow at 4 PM EST at this link.
– AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees released new merchandise for Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
BRAND NEW SHIRT!!! ⬇️⬇️⬇️
– Scorpio Sky did an interview with Chris Van Vliet.
