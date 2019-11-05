– John Silver and Alex Reynolds have been added to the roster page on AEW’s website.

– The Best Friends will be doing a live Instagram Q&A tomorrow at 4 PM EST at this link.

– AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees released new merchandise for Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

Our new @JonMoxley Spray Bomber jacket is now available on @PWTees ! This is our second jacket in our @AEWrestling collaboration. Limited time to order! pic.twitter.com/6m3DULvxUg — NERDS Clothing (@NERDSClothingCo) November 4, 2019

– Scorpio Sky did an interview with Chris Van Vliet.