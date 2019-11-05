wrestling / News

AEW News: New Merchandise, Best Friends Q&A, Scorpio Sky Interview

November 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Jon Moxley AEW Dynamite 10-10-19

– John Silver and Alex Reynolds have been added to the roster page on AEW’s website.

– The Best Friends will be doing a live Instagram Q&A tomorrow at 4 PM EST at this link.

– AEW and Pro Wrestling Tees released new merchandise for Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

– Scorpio Sky did an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Jeremy Lambert

Spotlight

More Stories

loading