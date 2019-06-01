AEW News: Jon Moxley Episode of Talk Is Jericho Tops 700,000 Downloads, Chris Jericho Shares Photo of The Judas Effect

– According to a report by The Wrap, the Talk Is Jericho podcast episode this week featuring the interview with Jon Moxley (formerly WWE’s Dean Ambrose) has reached over 600,000 downloads after just 40 hours of being released. You can check out some highlights of “The Emancipation of Jon Moxley” RIGHT HERE.

As of 11:00 am EST on Friday, the episode had reportedly reached more than 700,000 according to a source with knowledge of the internal numbers. Also, the downloads on the episode doubled from Wednesday to Thursday.

– At AEW Double or Nothing, Chris Jericho debuted his new finishing move, The Judas Effect, which he used to defeat Kenny Omega in the main event. Jericho shared a photo of the move at the event on his Instagram account this week, which you can see below.