AEW Adds Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii & More To This Week’s Dynamite
AEW has added a new match and segment to this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Tomohiro Ishii will face Jon Moxley on the show, while MJF and Adam Cole will both speak amidst their continued rivalry.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin
* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho
* Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* We’ll hear from MJF and Adam Cole
* We’ll hear from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry
