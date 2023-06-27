AEW Adds Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii & More To This Week’s Dynamite

AEW has added a new match and segment to this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Tuesday that Tomohiro Ishii will face Jon Moxley on the show, while MJF and Adam Cole will both speak amidst their continued rivalry.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. Sting & Darby Allin

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

* Jon Moxley vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* We’ll hear from MJF and Adam Cole

* We’ll hear from “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry

We’ll hear from the unlikely team of #AEW World Champion @the_mjf & his Blind Eliminator Tournament Tag partner @adamcolepro TOMORROW on #AEWDynamite LIVE from Hamilton, Ontario! Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/qrBLGYdANM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2023