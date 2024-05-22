wrestling / News
AEW Alumnus Jose The Assistant Confirms Attending TNA Impact Tapings
May 21, 2024 | Posted by
Former AEW talent Jose The Assistant has confirmed that he was in attendance at TNA’s Impact tapings over the weekend. The AEW alum posted to his Instagram account to confirm reports from over the weekend that he was at the show, writing:
“The women and men at @tnawrestling are putting on GREAT professional wrestling matches. GO SEE THEM!
TNA has an incredibly talented roster, a strong production team and the live events have super loud fans.
It had been a while since I had been at wrestling, going there felt GOOD.”
Jose was with AEW from 2021 until April, when he was released by the company.
