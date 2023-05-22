wrestling / News
AEW News: Juice Robinson Appears On Hey! (EW), Ethan Page’s Latest Toy Hunt Vlog
– Juice Robinson was the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW). You can see the new episode of the RJ City-hosted show below:
– Ethan Page posted his latest Toy Hunt Vlog online, described as follows:
“All Elite Wrestling’s Ethan Page joins IMPACT! Wrestling’s Brian Myers & the 6 WrestleMania man Hornswoggle Dylan Postl for a LEGENDARY HAUL in Sheboygan, Wisconsin at FREAKTOYZ for one of our favorite Toy Stores & favorite Toy Hunt Vlogs we’ve ever released!
The music is awesome!
The retro & vintage toy commercials are awesome!
The guests are awesome!
The convos are awesome!
BUT THE LEGENDARY HAUL steals the show!
This completes the SWOGGLE SERIES & we finish it with a BANG!
3 Great friends hunting toys & having a blast!”
