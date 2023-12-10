wrestling / News
AEW News: Katsuyori Shibata On Hey! (EW), Road to ROH FInal Battle
December 10, 2023 | Posted by
Katsuyori Shibata is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the latest episode of the RJ City-hosted digital series below:
– ROH posted a video looking at the Road to Final Battle, which takes place this Friday and airs on HonorClub:
