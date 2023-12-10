wrestling / News

AEW News: Katsuyori Shibata On Hey! (EW), Road to ROH FInal Battle

December 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Supercard of Honor Katsuyori Shibata Image Credit: ROH

Katsuyori Shibata is the guest on this week’s episode of Hey! (EW). You can see the latest episode of the RJ City-hosted digital series below:

– ROH posted a video looking at the Road to Final Battle, which takes place this Friday and airs on HonorClub:

