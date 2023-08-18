AEW News: Keith Lee Backstage At Dynamite, Note On TV Taping Schedule

– Keith Lee was reportedly backstage at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping. PWInsider reports that Lee, who last worked a match on the August 2nd episode of Rampage (taped on July 31st), was at the show but didn’t appear in front of the audience. There were also several talents and backstage crew from CCW at the taping.

– The site also notes that ROH was taped last night so that the company could get ahead on its schedule as it prepares to travel to the UK for All In. The word is that next week’s episode of Rampage will be taped at Saturday’s Collision, and next week’s Collision will tape next Wednesday at Dynamite.