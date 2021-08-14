wrestling / News

AEW News: Kenny Omega & Don Callis Possibly Finished With Impact, ECW Alums Backstage at Rampage

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
It appears as if Kenny Omega and Don Callis may be finished up with Impact Wrestling for now. Following Christian Cage’s Impact World Title win on tonight’s show, Scott D’Amore posted to Twitter with a picture of Cage intimating that Callis and Omega are done with the company at this time.

D’Amore wrote:

It feels like the world is right again. After tonight’s @AEW #AEWRampage the @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title belongs to @Christian4Peeps.

It’s time to bid adieu to @KennyOmegamanX & @TheDonCallis

It’s time to say “Goodbye and *kisses finger gun* good night. BANG!”

PWInsider reports that ECW alums Shane Douglas and Tommy Dreamer were backstage at the Rampage taping, with Douglas visiting because he lives in the area. In addition, several Impact Wrestling personnel were there (including Dreamer and D’Amore).

