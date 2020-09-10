AEW News: Kenny Omega Done With Tag Team Title Scene, Young Bucks Fined For Superkick

– Kenny Omega’s tag team championship days are over for the time being, as he revealed on Dynamite. In a video that appeared on tonight’s Dynamite, Omega addressed whether he wanted a rematch after he and Hangman Page lost the titles to FTR at All Out. You can see it below.

In the video, Omega says that they have one of the best tag team divisions in wrestling and that he and Page had to dig deep to get it to where it’s at, and while he’s proud of their run he learned something about Page that he doesn’t particularly like. He noted that if Page wants to keep the team alive and get a rematch, he should find other plans because Omega’s dreams are to go back to singles action and become the star that everyone wanted to see:

– Speaking of Elite members, The Young Bucks were “fined” $5,000 after they superkicked Alex Marvez on tonight’s show. You can see that kick below: