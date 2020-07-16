wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega Tries to Fix Things With FTR, Elite vs. Jurassic Express Clip
July 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Kenny Omega tried to make things right with FTR, but it didn’t quite go the way he intended. As you can see from the below video, Omega tried to smooth things over with the group via a few beers but got the cold ones poured on his head:
– Below is video of The Elite’s win over Jurassic Express on Fight For the Fallen:
