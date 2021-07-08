wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega and Hangman Page Come Face to Face on Dynamite, Young Bucks Retain Titles in Main Event
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page came one step closer to a potential match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, as they came face to face in the ring. Wednesday night’s show saw the Dark Order interrupt Kenny Omega again, taunting him over his refusal to face Page. The Elite attacked the Dark Order until Page came out to clean house, with Omega escaping. You can see a clip of the two face to face below:
Who's ready to see this happen? Raise your hand 🙋♂️🙋♀️ #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/w1XVCOfe6j
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 8, 2021
– The Young Bucks retained their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M in a Street Fight in the Dynamite main event, and a clip from the finish is below:
Thumbtacks in the mouth and a #SUPERKICK helps the @youngbucks retain the #AEW World Tag Team Titles. pic.twitter.com/E3B0jbHbPy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021
