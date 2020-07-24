wrestling / News
AEW News: Kenny Omega on Facing Dark Order Next Week, Cody Reveals His Mom’s Opinion of Eddie Kingston
– Kenny Omega is done with the Dark Order’s recruitment tactics and is ready to deal with them next week. Omega posted to Twitter about his and Hangman Page’s match with the Dark Order next week after the Order tried to recruit page:
These guys aren’t above targeting mothers and make Canadian wrestlers seem like weirdos. That’s just not gonna do in my books. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Q6EBkGhTlg
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 23, 2020
– Cody posted to Twitter revealing his mother’s thoughts on Eddie Kingston and The Butcher:
My Mother has a lot of deep/superfluous opinions on the show. Mostly on people’s wrestling gear.
But this morning she compared Eddie K to the “Missouri Mauler” and also asked me for a second time if Butcher is related to Ole?
I said yes.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks and The Blade ‘Messed Up’ After Falls Count Anywhere Match
- Muhammad Hassan Doesn’t Think He Could Play His Character In 2020, Says It Was Insensitive
- Eric Young on Leaving TNA For WWE, What Went Wrong in WWE, Says Vince McMahon ‘Made a Mistake’ With Him
- Kevin Dunn Reportedly Upset About Spots In Extreme Rules Match