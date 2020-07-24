wrestling / News

AEW News: Kenny Omega on Facing Dark Order Next Week, Cody Reveals His Mom’s Opinion of Eddie Kingston

July 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kenny Omega is done with the Dark Order’s recruitment tactics and is ready to deal with them next week. Omega posted to Twitter about his and Hangman Page’s match with the Dark Order next week after the Order tried to recruit page:

– Cody posted to Twitter revealing his mother’s thoughts on Eddie Kingston and The Butcher:

