AEW News: Post-Production VP Teases New Project, Road to Full Gear Tonight

November 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan took to social media on Friday to reveal that he’s been working on a new project for AEW. Sullivan shared a schematic for what is listed as an “AEW ID SHOOT.” You can see the post to Twitter below:

“Off to Jacksonville today to work on cool project we have been planning for the last few months. I can’t wait to watch the go home #AEWDynamite LIVE! Also, make sure you check out #AEWCountdown to #AEWFullGear this Friday at 11et on [TNT]”

– As Sullivan noted, AEW’s Road to Full Gear special airs tonight on TNT at 11 PM ET previewing tomorrow’s PPV.

