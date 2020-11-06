AEW News: Post-Production VP Teases New Project, Road to Full Gear Tonight

– AEW VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan took to social media on Friday to reveal that he’s been working on a new project for AEW. Sullivan shared a schematic for what is listed as an “AEW ID SHOOT.” You can see the post to Twitter below:

“Off to Jacksonville today to work on cool project we have been planning for the last few months. I can’t wait to watch the go home #AEWDynamite LIVE! Also, make sure you check out #AEWCountdown to #AEWFullGear this Friday at 11et on [TNT]”

– As Sullivan noted, AEW’s Road to Full Gear special airs tonight on TNT at 11 PM ET previewing tomorrow’s PPV.