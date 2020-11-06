wrestling / News
AEW News: Post-Production VP Teases New Project, Road to Full Gear Tonight
– AEW VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan took to social media on Friday to reveal that he’s been working on a new project for AEW. Sullivan shared a schematic for what is listed as an “AEW ID SHOOT.” You can see the post to Twitter below:
“Off to Jacksonville today to work on cool project we have been planning for the last few months. I can’t wait to watch the go home #AEWDynamite LIVE! Also, make sure you check out #AEWCountdown to #AEWFullGear this Friday at 11et on [TNT]”
Off to Jacksonville today to work on cool project we have been planning for the last few months. I can’t wait to watch the go home #AEWDynamite LIVE! Also, make sure you check out #AEWCountdown to #AEWFullGear this Friday at 11et on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/OkVGFuaaaM
— Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) November 4, 2020
– As Sullivan noted, AEW’s Road to Full Gear special airs tonight on TNT at 11 PM ET previewing tomorrow’s PPV.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On the ‘Ludicrous’ Rumors About Himself & Sunny, Sharpshooter Origins
- WWE Holds ‘Town Hall’ Meeting With Employees, Lays Out New Work Policy & More
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show