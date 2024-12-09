AEW News: Komander Earning Praise For Continental Classic, Notes On GalaxyCon Collision

– Komander is reportedly earning high marks in AEW for his work in the Continental Classic. Fightful Select reports that the AEW star has been getting positive marks in general of late, but particularly earned positive reviews for his matches in the tournament.

– The report also notes that AEW Collision was a big adjustment and involved changes for people backstage, with the event going well. Several talent at GalaxyCon, including Britt Baker, didn’t appear on Collision.