AEW News: Konosuke Takeshita Bleeds Against Jon Moxley On Dynamite, Luchasaurus Takes Out Griff Garrison

July 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: AEW

– Konosuke Takeshita ended up bloody during his battle with Jon Moxley on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Takeshita and Moxley battled on tonight’s show with Moxley coming out ahead; you can check out some clips from the match below:

– Christian Cage and Luchasaurus have targeted Varsity Blondes, with Christian Cage taking shots at Brian Pillman Jr. and Luchasaurus flattening Griff Garrison in a match on this week’s show:

