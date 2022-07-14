AEW News: Konosuke Takeshita Bleeds Against Jon Moxley On Dynamite, Luchasaurus Takes Out Griff Garrison

– Konosuke Takeshita ended up bloody during his battle with Jon Moxley on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Takeshita and Moxley battled on tonight’s show with Moxley coming out ahead; you can check out some clips from the match below:

Jon Moxley just PLANTED a bloodied Takeshita!!

Leaping Takeshita Line!

Takeshita put up an absolute fight but Jon Moxley gets the tap out!

– Christian Cage and Luchasaurus have targeted Varsity Blondes, with Christian Cage taking shots at Brian Pillman Jr. and Luchasaurus flattening Griff Garrison in a match on this week’s show:

Christian Cage insulting another member of the #AEW Roster, this time directed at Brian Pillman, Jr.