AEW News: Konosuke Takeshita Bleeds Against Jon Moxley On Dynamite, Luchasaurus Takes Out Griff Garrison
– Konosuke Takeshita ended up bloody during his battle with Jon Moxley on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Takeshita and Moxley battled on tonight’s show with Moxley coming out ahead; you can check out some clips from the match below:
Jon Moxley just PLANTED a bloodied Takeshita!!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
Leaping Takeshita Line!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
Takeshita put up an absolute fight but Jon Moxley gets the tap out!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
– Christian Cage and Luchasaurus have targeted Varsity Blondes, with Christian Cage taking shots at Brian Pillman Jr. and Luchasaurus flattening Griff Garrison in a match on this week’s show:
Christian Cage insulting another member of the #AEW Roster, this time directed at Brian Pillman, Jr.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
Luchasaurus clearly listening to Christian Cage leaving Griff Garrison no choice but to tap out!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 14, 2022
