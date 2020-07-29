wrestling / News
AEW News: Kris Statlander Posts First Pic Post-Surgery, Shawn Spears On Why He Wears Black Glove
– Kris Statlander is out of surgery, and she has posted her first picture after the procedure online. You can see the pic below via Statlander’s Twitter account. The AEW star tore her ACL last month.
— Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) July 28, 2020
– Shawn Spears posted a video explaining why he wears his black glove in the ring. Spears says that his world is not like ours; there are dangerous beasts in his world and he uses the glove out of self-defense because it’s the one thing that will never turn its back on him. He says the glove isn’t a weapon; it’s his protector.
Here’s why. @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #AEWDark #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AO5yGQQMKz
— SHAWN SPEARS ™️ (@Perfec10n) July 28, 2020
