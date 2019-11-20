wrestling / News
AEW to Have KultureCity Sensory Bags at All Upcoming Dynamite Events
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and KultureCity have announced that KultureCity Sensory Bags will be available at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana. Additionally, AEW confirmed that going forward, every edition of Dynamite will have sensory bags available at the event. The sensory bags will be available for check out and return at merchandise stands. You can check out the announcement from AEW and Brandi Rhodes below.
AEW began its efforts in making their shows sensory inclusive with Double or Nothing. Sensory inclusivity allows events and venues to be fully accessible to those with autism.
Tomorrow night in Indianapolis we are proud to announce that we will have @kulturec sensory bags available. pic.twitter.com/vW76Niwmd6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 19, 2019
Tomorrow night and going forward at EVERY SINGLE DYNAMITE, sensory bags will be available. They can be checked out and returned at the merchandise stand 🥀🖤 https://t.co/hZhsdBOMhS
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 19, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker Recalls Thinking He’d Be ‘Egg-Man’ In Steve Austin Preview Clip
- Eric Bischoff Reveals That Tony Khan Left Tony Schiavone’s Birthday After Being Offended By Mark Madden
- Mia Yim Details Her Horrific Experience Surviving Domestic Abuse, How Shelton Benjamin Was There For Her
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Infamous Backstage Fight Between Vader & Paul Orndorff, How Difficult Vader Was Backstage