AEW to Have KultureCity Sensory Bags at All Upcoming Dynamite Events

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and KultureCity have announced that KultureCity Sensory Bags will be available at tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis, Indiana. Additionally, AEW confirmed that going forward, every edition of Dynamite will have sensory bags available at the event. The sensory bags will be available for check out and return at merchandise stands. You can check out the announcement from AEW and Brandi Rhodes below.

AEW began its efforts in making their shows sensory inclusive with Double or Nothing. Sensory inclusivity allows events and venues to be fully accessible to those with autism.

Tomorrow night in Indianapolis we are proud to announce that we will have @kulturec sensory bags available. pic.twitter.com/vW76Niwmd6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 19, 2019