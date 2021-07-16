AEW News: Lance Archer On This Week’s Unrestricted, Ethan Page Vlog From Road Rager, Unrivaled Unboxing video

Lance Archer is the guest on this week’s episode of AEW Unrestricted. The Murderhawk appeared on this week’s episode, which you can listen to below. It’s described as follows:

“Lance Archer bet on himself when he signed on with AEW, and hasn’t looked back since. Lance talks about his journey to AEW, his first-time meeting Tony Khan, the backyard vignettes he filmed at Darby Allin’s house with Jake “The Snake” Roberts that introduced him to AEW fans, his in-ring debut at the Nightmare Factory during the pandemic lockdown, and his matches against Marko Stunt, Rey Fenix, and Miro. Lance also reveals the philosophy behind the color of his signature braid, the origins of the Murderhawk Monster, his Namahage status in Japan, why he wrestled under a mask for a short time early in his career, and who he’d love to form a faction with at AEW. Plus, Lance shares the story of the peanut butter challenge, the time he had breakfast with Stan Hansen, and a few choice words for AEW’s “Men of the Year.””

– Ethan Page has posted his latest vlog from backstage at last week’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite:

– The Major League Wrestling Figures podcast posted a video with Brian Myers unboxing the AEW Unrivaled Series 6 figures: