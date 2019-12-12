AEW Launches Official Discord Server

– AEW is giving fans an online hangout spot, launching an official Discord server. The company announced the official server on Wednesday; you can get an invite to it if you have Discord here.

Discord is a chat app for text, video, and voice comms designed for and used most often for gamers. The AEW server has a variety of channels for text chat and AEW News, along with a couple of voice chats. The rules channel notes:

Because we have actual AEW wrestlers coming into the discord to do Q&As for free, it is beyond disrespectful to be a troll and won’t be tolerated. 1. Be kind and respectful to everyone. Any type of harrassment, bullying, racism, slander, homophobia, etc. will not be tolerated.

2. Spoilers in the #aew-live-discussion channel only. Please avoid posting spoilers in the #general-chat channel.

3. Please avoid spreading wrestling related rumors. Double check your news sources.

4. Fans of any wrestling league are welcome to this server. Please don’t post hateful or slanderous comments about other leagues.

5. Be respectful of all opinions. Friendly debates are welcome.

6. Please don’t spam text channels. Spamming will not be tolerated.

7. Avoid revealing personal information in the discord chat. Social media links are ok.

8. Doxxing is not tolerated.

9. Minors are allowed in this server, but foul play will absolutely NOT be tolerated. If you witness any foul play involving minors, IMMEDIATELY contact me.

10. Do not advertise other servers unless otherwise approved by admins.

Luchasaurus also announced that he’ll be in the server after Dynamite to chat with fans.