wrestling / News
AEW Launching ‘AEW Heels’ For Women in the Wrestling Community
AEW is launching a new community for women in the wrestling community as a whole, titled “AEW Heels.” Brandi Rhodes, AEW’s Chief Branding Officer, announced the new community on Twitter in a video that you can see below. The brand will launch on Friday, with more details set to come throughout the week.
The video is narrated by Rhodes who says:
“I would like to be heard. I’d like to feel included. I’d like to feel respected. I would love a sense of community. I’d like to be taken seriously. I’d like to just be myself.
“I want to know that I matter, that my thoughts, my perspective, my ideas, my creativity, my happiness — I want to know that it matters. I’d like to do more than just watch; I’d like to actually contribute. I’d like to be part of a movement. I’d like for everyone to feel confident in their own heels.”
Introducing @AEW_Heels …a new community for women who love wrestling. More details to come throughout the week. #AEWHeels #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWWomen @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jUBT1apaca
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 18, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992
- Eric Bischoff On Mike Tyson’s AEW Appearance, Says He’s a Fan of Tyson, Whether WWE Will React to It
- Christian Says the Money in the Bank Match Made Everyone Look Better, Praises Dana Brooke’s Comedic Work
- Dana Brooke Responds To Jim Cornette After He Said Her Face Looks Like Somebody Set Fire To It