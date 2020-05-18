wrestling / News

AEW Launching ‘AEW Heels’ For Women in the Wrestling Community

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is launching a new community for women in the wrestling community as a whole, titled “AEW Heels.” Brandi Rhodes, AEW’s Chief Branding Officer, announced the new community on Twitter in a video that you can see below. The brand will launch on Friday, with more details set to come throughout the week.

The video is narrated by Rhodes who says:

“I would like to be heard. I’d like to feel included. I’d like to feel respected. I would love a sense of community. I’d like to be taken seriously. I’d like to just be myself.

“I want to know that I matter, that my thoughts, my perspective, my ideas, my creativity, my happiness — I want to know that it matters. I’d like to do more than just watch; I’d like to actually contribute. I’d like to be part of a movement. I’d like for everyone to feel confident in their own heels.”

