AEW News: Lee Moriarty Having First Painting Exhibition, Konosuke Takeshita Signing

– Lee Moriarty is set to have his first painting exhibition next month. Orange Crush announced that Moriarty will have his paintings exhibited at NADA Miami as part of Art Basel in Miami Beach, Florida, writing:

“At the world’s top exhibition of emerging contemporary art, NADA Miami, Orange Crush will be participating for the first time. We will be debuting the first painting exhibition of Lee Moriarty! Dec 3–7 at the Ice Palace More soon!”

– PWInsider reports that Konosuke Takeshita and Yuka Sakazaki are set for a signing at The Wrestling Universe store in Queens, New York early next month. The signing takes place on December 8th from 11 AM to 1 PM ET.