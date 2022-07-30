wrestling / News

AEW News: Lee Moriarty Takes Stokely Hathaway’s Business Card On Rampage, Anna Jay Beats Ruby Soho

July 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lee Moriarty Stokely Hathaway AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– Lee Moriarty looks to be in business with Stokely Hathaway following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, Moriarty defeated Matt Sydal after Hathaway distracted the latter, allowing Moriarty to apply the Border City Stretch for the submission win.

After the match, Hathaway offered Moriarty his card, and Moriarty accepted. This comes after Hathaway has been trying to convince Moriarty to accept his services for the past few weeks.

– Anna Jay picked up a win in the main event of tonight’s show, defeating Ruby Soho:

