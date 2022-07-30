wrestling / News
AEW News: Lee Moriarty Takes Stokely Hathaway’s Business Card On Rampage, Anna Jay Beats Ruby Soho
– Lee Moriarty looks to be in business with Stokely Hathaway following this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, Moriarty defeated Matt Sydal after Hathaway distracted the latter, allowing Moriarty to apply the Border City Stretch for the submission win.
After the match, Hathaway offered Moriarty his card, and Moriarty accepted. This comes after Hathaway has been trying to convince Moriarty to accept his services for the past few weeks.
Lee Moriarty accepts Stokely Hathaway's business card here on #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ge2UCR3CuW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022
– Anna Jay picked up a win in the main event of tonight’s show, defeating Ruby Soho:
Anna Jay uses the cast of Ruby Soho to deliver the #QueenSlayer and puts her to sleep to pick up the win tonight on #AEWRampage #FightForTheFallen on TNT! pic.twitter.com/A1NvQJBhN9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 30, 2022
